Sood inspects Janakpuri, orders immediate action on sewer, sanitation and civic issues

New Delhi: Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday carried out an on-ground inspection of cleanliness and development works at C2C Block, Pocket-12, Janakpuri, expressing serious concern over the poor condition of sewerage, sanitation and public parks in the area. The Minister directed all concerned departments to take immediate and coordinated corrective action.

During the inspection, Sood pointed out that many sewer lines in Janakpuri are nearly four to five decades old, resulting in reduced carrying capacity and frequent overflows. “Several sewer lines here are 40–50 years old and have outlived their utility. This is the primary reason for recurring sewer overflow and stagnation,” he said, adding that a comprehensive plan to replace old sewer lines with larger-capacity pipes is being expedited and will be integrated with the main sewer network.

Officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Public Works Department (PWD) and the Horticulture Department accompanied the Minister during the inspection. Local residents informed him that a damaged sewer line had remained unattended for days, leading to dirty

water overflowing into internal lanes. Complaints were also raised regarding dilapidated trees inside the park, poor street lighting, weak security arrangements and irregular sanitation services causing garbage accumulation.

Taking note of these grievances, Sood directed departments to prepare detailed estimates for all required works and ensure time-bound execution. “There will be no compartmentalised functioning. All departments must work together and complete the works within fixed timelines,” he said.

The Minister also highlighted that in several parts of Janakpuri, permissions for cutting or transplanting hazardous trees had been pending for nearly two decades. “These trees pose a serious safety risk and obstruct sunlight and visibility. Necessary directions for their removal have now been issued,” he stated. Referring to the government’s broader monitoring mechanism, Sood said, “As per the Chief Minister’s directions, ministers and senior officials are conducting weekly inspections across Delhi to ensure issues are resolved at the ground level without delay.”

He acknowledged that many civic problems were inherited from previous administrations. “Due to years of neglect, residents have suffered issues like sewer overflows, garbage accumulation, water shortages and electricity problems. These challenges will take time, but they are being addressed with full seriousness,” he said.