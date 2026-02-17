Sood inspects Bhalswa EWS Flats, assures fair, transparent allotment

New Delhi: Delhi’s Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood on Monday inspected the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) flats at Bhalswa and reviewed their condition, stating that the government is committed to providing dignified housing to residents living in slums and informal settlements.

After the visit, Sood said, “The Delhi Government is working with full seriousness to ensure a respectful and convenient life for people living in jhuggi-jhopri and slum clusters.” He noted that around 7,400 EWS flats were constructed at the site but remained unallotted for a long period, leading to their deterioration. “Since these flats were not allotted on time, they have now become dilapidated. Today’s visit was conducted to assess reconstruction and repair requirements,” he said.

The Minister added that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has consistently expressed concern over improving living conditions for slum dwellers. He said the government is examining the technical condition of the flats and considering their redevelopment before transparent allocation to eligible beneficiaries. “These flats were built using taxpayers’ money, and we are committed to ensuring their proper development and fair allotment,” he stated.

Sood clarified that no slum resident would be displaced. “Our commitment is clear, no jhuggi resident will be uprooted. They will be provided dignified housing under in-situ development, redevelopment or rehabilitation plans,” he said.

Referring to the Centre’s support, he added, “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of the Chief Minister, we are moving swiftly in this direction.”

Targeting the previous Aam Aadmi Party government, Sood alleged that the flats constructed during its tenure were allowed to fall into disrepair.

He said, “No concrete rehabilitation plan was implemented, and the delay in allotment has pushed these flats into such poor condition that substantial funds will now be required for reconstruction.”

The government, he reiterated, aims not only to provide housing but to secure a safer and dignified future for coming generations.