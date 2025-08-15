Sood hosts Parents’ Town Hall on new school fee Bill

New Delhi: Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Friday held a “Parents’ Town Hall” in Janakpuri to explain the recently passed Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025, which he described as a historic step towards bringing transparency and accountability in private school fee structures.

Addressing around 200 parents, Sood outlined the key provisions of the Bill, which was passed during the Monsoon Session of the Assembly. He said the law will end arbitrary fee hikes by private schools, ensure active parental participation in the fee fixation process, and give parents veto power over proposed increases.

Under the Bill, any school raising fees without government approval will face penalties between Rs.1 lakh and Rs.10 lakh, with double the fine if excess charges are not refunded. The Director of Education will have powers equivalent to an SDM to enforce these rules uniformly.

Sood said the new law covers all Delhi private schools, curbs arbitrary fee hikes, and ensures inclusive, transparent, stakeholder-driven

fee regulation.