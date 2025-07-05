Sood: Govt exploring global best practices to improve quality of edu

New Delhi: The Delhi government is exploring various global best practices to enhance school infrastructure and improve the quality of education in its government schools, the Education minister Ashish Sood said on Friday.

As part of this effort, Sood visited Britannia Village Primary School in London on Friday, a Google Reference School known for its inclusive, tech-integrated, and student-centric learning environment.

“The school’s 1:1 Chromebook classrooms, inquiry-based pedagogy, flexible learning spaces, and strong focus on student well-being show how public education can be both modern and equitable,” Sood said in a post on X.

He said he interacted with students, teachers, and the Google UK team to understand how such models could support Delhi’s ongoing transformation of CM SHRI Schools.

Sood also visited the Google Accessibility Discovery Centre in London to explore how inclusive technology can transform learning for Divyangjan and students with cerebral disabilities.

“We saw how assistive technology is supporting SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) students, how teachers are being upskilled through certification pathways, and how digital tools are helping personalise learning and strengthen foundational literacy,” the minister said.

“From chin-controlled joysticks and eye-tracking games that build motor skills, to live captioning and screen readers, accessibility is being redefined through innovation,” he said.

He added that the Delhi government is committed to integrating such assistive solutions into its schools and public systems to ensure no learner is left behind. On June 28, the minister also visited schools in Surat, Gujarat, where he observed classroom teaching through smart boards and interacted with students to understand the impact of digital tools on their learning.

Sood visited various classrooms and observed the teaching-learning process being conducted through smart boards. He also interacted with students to understand the utility of the technology and its educational benefits.