Sood directs discoms to boost infra amid soaring demand

NEW DELHI: In view of rising power demand, Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood held a high-level meeting with officials and discoms to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply during peak summer. He directed companies to modernise infrastructure, lay new cables, and adopt advanced technologies to reduce outage response times. Emphasising preparedness for weather-related disruptions, he warned against negligence. Sood urged aggressive promotion of solar panels under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana and called for expanding solar adoption in meter-less areas. He also pushed for replicating the Kilokri battery bank model across Delhi to boost energy storage. Delhi remains committed to reliable, sustainable power supply.