Sood blames AAP for flooding in 6 schools

New Delhi: Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Thursday accused the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of negligence, holding them responsible for persistent waterlogging in six government schools in Nithari since 2020, affecting 14,214 students.

Responding to a tweet by Arvind Kejriwal that “the condition of Delhi is deteriorating badly,” Sood said, “The government which once claimed to lead an ‘education revolution’ and called its leader a ‘man of development’ had left Delhi in a state of ruin, and now expects that in just five and a half months, everything will magically change overnight.”

He alleged that “our children are suffering because of their misdeeds,” noting that complaints of knee-deep water in the schools have been continuous since 2020, forcing students to be sent

home during rains.

“Whose government was in power since 2020? It was the so-called, self-proclaimed ‘man of development’ and ‘father of the education revolution,’” he remarked.

Sood alleged a rainwater-draining pond was concretised under the Kejriwal government, forcing school closures this Independence Day. He announced immediate repairs, a PWD probe, and asset mapping, claiming the previous government’s education and development claims are being exposed daily.