Sood backs jobs, skills for Delhi govt school students

NEW DELHI: Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Thursday visited a job fair at a government school and said it was a reflection of the growing importance of vocational education.

Calling the event more than just a placement initiative, Sood underlined the government’s plan to bring transformative changes over the next five years. He emphasised that the government is committed to equipping students with both academic and employment-oriented skills.

Sood said the event showcased the increasing significance of vocational education in Delhi government schools.

The event, held at a Sarvodaya school in Rohini, was attended by local MLA Rajkumar Chauhan, senior officials from the Education Department, students, their parents, and representatives from over 30 companies, including HCL, Haldiram, Citykart, Navgurukul, and Tech Mahindra. These companies were offering employment opportunities to students who had completed Class 12 with vocational training, according to a statement.

Speaking at the event, Sood interacted with company representatives about their selection processes and the kinds of salaries and benefits offered to candidates. He also spoke with students about how they could shape their futures by joining the workforce and contributing to society. Sood announced plans to bridge the gap between government and private schools by upgrading infrastructure, enhancing learning outcomes, and providing equal exposure to technology and career opportunities.

“In the next five years, every classroom in Classes 9 to 12 in Delhi’s government schools will be equipped with smart classrooms, robotics, data science, ICT labs, and personal computers,” he said. “It is heartening to see such large participation. What is even more encouraging is that times are changing—students are now beginning to get the right opportunities based on their skills, merit, and talent,” he added.

Sood highlighted that over 4.2 lakh students opted for vocational training in various trades in Delhi government schools during the last academic session—a clear sign that skill-based education is becoming an integral part of mainstream learning.

The minister said Delhi’s skill-based education aligns with NEP 2020, ensures equal opportunity, and is gaining industry support from firms like HCL and Haldiram.