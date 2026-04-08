Son nabbed for killing father & uncle after drunken brawl

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his father and uncle following a drunken altercation at a rented house in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar area, police said on Tuesday. The accused, Ishwar, was apprehended on Monday after he had been on the run since the incident.



On April 4, after receiving information about the incident in Mohan Garden, a team rushed to the spot and found Devender Kumar, 50 and his brother Amit, 48, lying dead inside a ransacked room, with liquor bottles scattered around, a senior police officer said.

The crime team and forensic experts examined the scene and collected evidence, police said, adding that the bodies were sent for postmortem.

According to the police, the autopsy revealed that both men died due to internal injuries caused by a physical assault.

Police said Kumar, an ESIC employee, had recently moved in with his brother and son. The son, Ishwar, allegedly killed both during a quarrel and was later arrested.