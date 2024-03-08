Somnath Bharti vows to physically obstruct slum demolition in RK Puram

New Delhi: Taking a firm stance against the directive issued by the BJP-led Central government to vacate slum areas in RK Puram, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has pledged unwavering support to the vulnerable residents facing displacement. Somnath Bharti, AAP’s candidate from the New Delhi constituency, issued a stern warning to the authorities, vowing to physically obstruct any attempt to demolish the slum clusters.

Bharti’s fiery remarks came in response to notices served to residents of RK Puram Sector-12, instructing them to evacuate within seven days. “If these slums are demolished, I will be found lying in front of the bulldozer,” Bharti declared, emphasizing AAP’s dedication to safeguarding the rights of the marginalised.

Accusing the BJP of failing to fulfill its electoral commitments, Bharti lamented the plight of the slum dwellers. “During elections, BJP promises to provide houses in slums, but once the elections are over, its promises prove to be mere phrases,” he remarked, drawing attention to the party’s alleged indifference towards the welfare of the underprivileged.

Bharti further condemned the proposed relocation of residents to distant areas like Narela, approximately 40 kilometres away, arguing that such a move would disrupt their lives irreparably. He emphasized the importance of adhering to rehabilitation laws, which mandate relocation within a 5-kilometer radius to ensure minimal disruption to residents’ livelihoods.

Highlighting the broader trend of slum demolitions, Bharti attributed the directives to the Prime Minister’s Office and accused the BJP of prioritizing the interests of wealthy elites over the welfare of marginalised communities.