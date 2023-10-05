Somnath Bharti takes stock of situation at Vishram Chowk

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman, Somnath Bharti, has taken decisive action in response to the recurrent road subsidence issue plaguing Vishram Chowk in Rohini.

On Wednesday, Bharti, accompanied by local MLA Mahendra Goyal and high-ranking officials from DJB, MCD, and PWD, personally assessed the situation on-site. The inspection covered the section of the road that continues to sink despite multiple repair attempts.

During his visit, he engaged with local residents to gain firsthand insights into the matter and also inspected affected households in the vicinity.

He promptly directed officials to initiate immediate measures to resolve the situation, emphasising the adoption of advanced technology to find a lasting solution.

Following the inspection, it was noted that solifluction or soil leakage beneath the surface appears to be the primary cause of the recurring road subsidence.

Additionally, a DJB sewer line and a PWD drain are located in the same area.

Officials on-site informed that the water table at this location is notably high, with water detected at depths ranging from 8 to 12 feet, exacerbating the road’s sinking problem at Vishram Chowk.

It was stressed the necessity of addressing the road subsidence issue, whatever its root cause, and emphasised that, in an era of underground metro stations and de-watering plants, it is crucial to find solutions to such challenges.