Some agencies mixing C&D waste to aid garbage weight, dumping at landfill: Mayor

New Delhi: Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Tuesday alleged that some concessionaires involved in trash collection are “mixing construction and demolition waste” with garbage and dumping it at landfill sites, warning them of “tough action”.



At a press conference held at the Civic Centre, the mayor also said the matter was brought to her notice a few days ago, and she wrote to the municipal commissioner on Tuesday to conduct a probe.

“It has come to my notice that (some) concessionaires are mixing C&D (construction and demolition) waste with MSW (municipal solid waste) to increase its (MSW’s) weight and dumping it at landfill sites,” the mayor told reporters.

Strict actions should be taken against concessionaires or agencies involved in such activities, she said.

“Today, I have written a letter to the MCD Commissioner (Gyanesh Bharti) to investigate this matter, and also instructed to him and nodal officers to take tough action accordingly,” she said.

The mayor said now the AAP government is in power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and there is a “zero-tolerance approach” under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership for such activities. There won’t be any leniency if something wrong is found, she said. “Our aim is to reduce and clear landfills and ensure that no debris is sent to landfill sites. Also, C&D waste is to be sent to designated collection points so that the debris can be recycled into making bricks and tiles. Municipal solid waste is to be sent to waste-to-energy plants,” Oberoi said.

Mayor Oberoi said 158 points had been identified for dumping C&D waste so that it could be sent directly to processing plants from there.