Solid waste disposal in Delhi: SC slams MCD, says 'sorry state of affairs'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday slammed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and said there was a "sorry state of affairs" in the national capital regarding implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rules. The apex court noted that the situation of solid waste disposal in Delhi might lead to a public health emergency as more than 3,000 tons of solid waste remained untreated daily in the national capital. A bench of Justice AS Oka and Justice AG Masih observed that the national capital generated more than 11,000 tons of solid waste per day while the daily capacity of processing plants made available by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was only 8,073 tons. "We agree with the amicus curiae that this may lead to a public health emergency," the bench said. "This is a sorry state of affairs when it comes to implementation of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, in the capital city".

The bench directed the secretary of the Union environment ministry to convene a meeting of officials of the MCD and the Delhi government for working out an immediate solution to the issue. It posted the matter for further hearing on September 6. The apex court was hearing a matter related to the disposal of solid waste in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).