Soldier dies in Ladakh, cremated in Gurugram

GURUGRAM: Pritam Khatana, an Indian Army soldier, died during treatment in Chandigarh after falling ill from oxygen deficiency while on

duty in Ladakh.

He was cremated with full military honours at his native village Abhaypur, Gurugram, on Sunday. His 13-year-old son Pratik lit the funeral pyre, officials said.

Khatana, recruited into the Army Service Corps in 2011 as a havildar aged 19, passed away on Saturday. His body was brought home where residents and officials, including Sohana SDM Akhilesh Yadav, paid tribute. Survived by his wife, son and daughter, he followed his father, Giriraj Khatana, who also served in the Army.