Solanki meets Delhi Police Commissioner, discusses issues concerning rural belt

NEW DELHI: A prominent voice of Delhi’s rural belt, Surender Solanki, who is also the head of Palam 360 Sakal Panchayat on Monday met the recently appointed Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha, and had a detailed discussion on law and order, traffic management, and other issues concerning the city’s village areas.

Solanki emphasised on strengthening security arrangements, resolving traffic problems, and providing better police services to citizens. He also urged the Police chief to transfer Palam police station to Dwarka police district.

According to Solanki, the Police Commissioner assured that these issues would be seriously considered positively. The Khap leader said the police chief assured prioritising citizens’ safety and convenience, including resolving traffic congestion

and related issues.