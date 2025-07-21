Social Welfare Min greets Kanwariyas in Rohini, highlights historic arrangements

New Delhi: Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh extended a warm welcome to Kanwar pilgrims at the Shiv Temple in Rohini Sector-20, where he showered flowers on the devotees and conveyed his best wishes for their spiritual journey. The gesture marked the Delhi Government’s deep respect for the faith and dedication of Shiva devotees participating in the annual Kanwar Yatra.

Speaking at the event, the Minister highlighted the unprecedented scale of preparations made this year under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. “Under the guidance of our Chief Minister, historic and unmatched arrangements have been put in place to serve the Kanwariyas. Delhi has transformed into a city immersed in devotion to Lord Shiva,” he said.

He noted that 17 decorative welcome gates, inspired by the sacred Jyotirlingas, have been erected at various key points in the city to honour the arriving devotees.

“These gates symbolise our devotion and our commitment to making the Kanwar Yatra a memorable and respectful experience,” the Minister added.

For the first time, 374 Kanwar camps have been established across Delhi, more than double the number from previous years. These camps are fully equipped with facilities such as drinking water, food, electricity, accommodation, and sanitation to ensure the comfort and safety of the pilgrims.

“Every effort has been made to provide seamless services to the devotees,” Ravinder Indraj stated.

He emphasised that the Kanwar Yatra is not just a religious event but a profound spiritual experience. “The number of Kanwar pilgrims passing through and departing from Delhi is in the millions. Their journey is a testament to faith and devotion, and the people of Delhi are playing a vital role in its success through their service and support,” he said.

The Minister’s visit reflects the government’s continued commitment to upholding religious sentiments and ensuring a smooth, dignified experience for all Kanwariyas traveling through the national capital this Sawan season.