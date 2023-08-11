Social Welfare dept holds Divyangjan UDID camp

New Delhi: The Social Welfare Department, District Office organised a two-day Divyangjan UDID camp that concluded on Friday.

Services like Disability Certificate, UDID Card, Digital Divyang Certificate, D-T-C pass, railway concession pass, Digital Divyang Certificates were provided at the camp by the department, and all were informed about the welfare schemes under the Department.

The Medical Board of Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital medically examined the attendees.

People with disabilities like blindness, low vision, deaf, hard of hearing, muscular dystrophy (Muscular Dystrophy), Leprosy cured person, Dwarfism, Acid attack victim, Cerebral Palsy, Speech Disability and Language Disability, Intellectual Disability, Specific Learning Disability, Autism Spectrum Disorder, Mental Illness, Chronic Neurological Conditions, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s Disease, Hemophilia, and Multiple disabilities, including Haemophilia, Thalassemia, and Sickle Cell Disease, were provided with a certificate to avail government benefits.

Many services like railway pass, concession pass, employment, and other services were provided hand in hand after the registration of Divyangjan on the UDID portal.