Soaring ammonia levels: Delhiites brace for water supply disruptions as DJB issues cautionary alert

Delhi residents are bracing for water supply disruptions as the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) issues a cautionary alert regarding soaring ammonia levels in the Yamuna River.

Parts of the city are set to experience low-pressure water supply until the situation ameliorates.

The DJB advisory, released on Saturday, warns of potential water scarcity in various regions of Delhi due to escalated levels of ammonia in the untreated Yamuna water. As a consequence, the production of water at the Wazirabad plant has plummeted by 30-50 per cent, triggering low-pressure water distribution.Areas expected to be impacted include significant parts of south, central, and north Delhi, encompassing localities such as Majnu ka Tila, CGO Complex, Defence Colony, and South Extension. Additionally, Wazirabad, Timarpur, and Azadpur are among the areas likely to experience reduced water supply.

Concerned citizens are urged to reach out to the central control room at 1916 for assistance with water-related issues and tanker requests.

Despite recording ammonia levels exceeding 2.5ppm at Wazirabad, more

than twice the maximum treatable limit, DJB officials are actively mitigating the situation by redirecting raw water from alternative sources to alleviate the impact of industrial pollution load.