So far, govt has made 6,494 sanitation workers permanent MCD staff: CM

In a significant move that aligns with its commitment to improving the quality of life for the citizens of Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal revealed that the Delhi government had fulfilled its promise by making 5,000 sanitation workers permanent employees in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

This announcement comes as a much-awaited relief for sanitation workers who had long been advocating for job security.

Kejriwal congratulated the residents of Delhi, highlighting the significance of the decision. He stated, “We have fulfilled our promise by making the sanitation workers permanent. So far, we have made 6,494 sanitation workers permanent.” This move not only ensures job security but also acknowledges the dedicated efforts of these essential workers in maintaining the cleanliness of the city.

He further claimed that under the previous 15-year rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the MCD, sanitation workers often faced precarious employment conditions, with the lack of permanent status leading to job insecurity, irregular working hours, and delayed salaries. “The BJP government’s tenure was marred by reports of corruption and multiple months of unpaid salaries for MCD employees,” Kejriwal stated.

CM Kejriwal emphasised, “The employment of sanitation workers is often uncertain. They may be called to work today, but there’s no guarantee they’ll be called tomorrow. They don’t know if they will work for 15 days or 20 days in a month. They even lack clarity about their holidays. Many sanitation workers have not received their full salaries. So far, sanitation workers have been subjected to various forms of exploitation.”

The CM further expressed the government’s dedication to improving the working conditions and job security of sanitation workers and underlined the importance of this initiative.

“The positive changes brought about by the AAP government extend beyond the regularisation of sanitation workers. It is notable that MCD employees, under the current administration, are now receiving their salaries on time, marking a stark departure from the previous years,” he added. CM concluded the press conference with a Diwali message to the people of Delhi, saying, “Diwali is approaching. This is a momentous announcement on the occasion of Diwali. I wish everyone a happy Diwali and other festivals like Chhath Puja. May God keep you all happy, your family healthy, bring prosperity, and fulfill everyone’s desires.”