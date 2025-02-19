Snipers, commandos, SWAT teams: Tight security for CM’s oath-taking

New Delhi: More than 25,000 security personnel will be deployed in the central, north, and New Delhi areas of the city for the oath-taking ceremony of the new chief minister at the Ramlila Maidan on Thursday, an official said.

The ceremony is expected to take place at around 12 pm at the sprawling ground in the heart of the national capital. It is likely to be attended by top BJP leaders, including chief ministers from party-ruled states.

“More than 25,000 police personnel and over 15 companies of paramilitary forces will keep a strict vigil,” said the officer on Wednesday, asserting that “robust” security arrangements will be in place to maintain law and order situation.

“According to the security plan, more than 5,000 police personnel, along with paramilitary will be deployed in and around the Ramlila Maidan. We have identified more than 2,500 strategic points where heavy deployment will be ensured,” he added. Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ravindra Yadav said that the Delhi Police has been preparing for the event for the last two days.

He said managing traffic and parking around the venue would be challenging due to the high number of vehicles expected to reach there.

“Delhi Commissioner of Police Sanjay Arora visited the venue this morning. He personally reviewed the preparations. We are sure that we will manage the event smoothly,” said the Special CP Yadav.

Another senior officer said the Delhi Police is in touch with other security forces.

“Only authorised people will be allowed near the venue. We have also chalked out a traffic plan,” he said.

Police said along with other emergency response teams, there will be multiple layers of barricades to ensure the safety and security of the dignitaries.

According to police, commandos, quick reaction teams, PCR vans, anti-sabotage checks, and SWAT teams will be deployed at strategic locations while snipers will be positioned at high-rise buildings nearby. Every nook and

cranny will be monitored through AI-based facial recognition CCTV cameras.

First-aid kiosks and other facilities will also be set up at the venue, they said. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has issued an advisory regarding the traffic diversions and restrictions around the Ramlila Maidan.

As a large gathering, including several VVIPs and VIPs, is expected at the venue, certain diversions and restrictions will be in place, the advisory said.

The traffic will be diverted from Subhash Park T-Point, Raj Ghat, Delhi Gate, ITO, Ajmeri Gate, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Bhabhuti Marg-DDU Marg Red Light, and the roundabout at Jhandewalan, it said.

Traffic diversions and restrictions may be imposed on the BSZ Marg (ITO to Delhi Gate), JLN Marg (Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk), Aruna Asif Ali Road, Minto Road, Kamla Market to Hamdard Chowk, Ranjeet Singh Flyover to Turkman Gate, and Ajmeri Gate to Kamla Market and nearby areas from 7 am to 4 pm on Thursday. “Use the Paharganj side to reach

New Delhi Railway Station and avoid the Ajmeri Gate side,” the advisory said.

Police urged commuters to use public transport to help reduce congestion and park their vehicles only at designated spots to ensure smooth flow of traffic, it said. “If any unusual or suspicious objects or individuals are noticed, please inform the police immediately,” it said.

The BJP has come to power in Delhi after 26 years, defeating the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls. The saffron party got 48 seats out of a total of 70.