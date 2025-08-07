Snatchers in cop net after robbing 80-yr-old woman

New Delhi: Two men have been arrested for allegedly snatching gold earrings from an 80-year-old woman near a temple in Delhi’s Farsh Bazar on August 2. The accused, Suraj (28) and Neeraj alias Kashi (35), reportedly fled on a motorcycle after the theft.

Police analysed CCTV footage, tracing the motorcycle to Suraj’s father. A trap was laid in North Ghonda, and both men were nabbed. During interrogation, they confessed and led police to the stolen earrings hidden at Suraj’s residence. They also admitted to another snatching on July 28.

Suraj has five prior cases, while Neeraj has 19, including robbery. Both were recently released from prison. Further investigation is ongoing.