Smoke at Pink Line station disrupts Delhi metro’s operations

NEW DELHI: Train operation on a section of Delhi Metro’s Pink Line, which runs from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar, was disrupted on Monday after smoke was detected in Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake station’s technical room, officials said.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), smoke was noticed around 11:20 am, affecting the station’s signalling and Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) systems. “As a result, trains approaching Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake from both directions are being operated at a restricted speed of 25 kmph due to the temporary unavailability of signalling at the station,” DMRC said in a statement.

However, operations on the rest of the Pink Line are running as usual, it said.

The Delhi Fire Service helped disperse the smoke, and restoration work is ongoing to bring affected systems back online, the statement said. The DMRC added that regular public announcements are being made at stations and in trains to keep passengers updated on the situation and

minimise inconvenience.