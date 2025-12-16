Smog takes toll on animals; vets see surge in respiratory and eye ailments

New Delhi: Pets and birds are increasingly showing signs of respiratory distress, eye infections, and stomach ailments with rising pollution in Delhi, the city’s veterinary doctors have said. Doctors say animals, especially those that stay close to the ground, are more vulnerable to fine particulate matter, particularly PM2.5, which penetrates deep into the lungs and even enters the bloodstream.

Sanjay Mohapatra, founder of the House of Stray Animals NGO and a practising veterinarian, said dogs and cats are coming down with serious respiratory lapses.

“Over the last one and a half months, we have received nearly 55 to 60 cases of dogs and cats with lung congestion. This often leads to conditions like distemper, where animals develop coughing, fever, discharge from the eyes and nose, and in some cases pneumonia,” he said, adding that pollution weakens immunity and aggravates viral and neurological issues.

