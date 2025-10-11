Smog season knocks early on Delhi’s door

New Delhi: As the national capital steps into the early days of winter, Delhi’s air quality has begun to worsen sooner than expected. Data from the Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) shows that on Friday morning, the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) had already entered the ‘moderately polluted’ category, signaling the onset of the pollution season that grips the region each year.

At around 5:30 am on Friday, the city’s overall AQI stood at 129, up from Thursday’s reading of 91, which was classified as ‘satisfactory’. The deterioration, though gradual, marks the beginning of what is often Delhi’s most challenging environmental phase of the year. The AQI is expected to fluctuate during the day, with forecasts suggesting a brief improvement to around 91 before rising again above 100 on Saturday.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) standards, AQI levels between 101 and 200 are considered ‘moderately polluted’, meaning prolonged exposure may start to affect sensitive individuals. The situation was far worse in certain pockets of the city, Pusa recorded an

AQI of 198, and Mathura Road stood at 173, making them among the most polluted zones on Friday morning.

Experts attribute the seasonal decline in air quality to a combination of familiar culprits, stubble burning in neighboring states like Punjab and Haryana, vehicular emissions, and in the coming weeks, the bursting of firecrackers during festivals. As temperatures begin to dip, the dispersal of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) slows down, trapping pollutants closer to the ground.

Meteorologically, Delhi has also started experiencing cooler mornings. The temperature dropped to 19.2°C at 5:30 am, the lowest this month so far. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts daytime temperatures to hover between 30°C and 32°C, with the night temperature likely to remain around 18–20°C. The light wind conditions, combined with increasing moisture, could aid in the formation of fog and smog layers, further worsening visibility and air quality.

With the winter pollution season just setting in, environmental experts have urged residents and authorities to take early preventive measures. Civic bodies are being advised to intensify anti-dust operations and enforce curbs on open burning, while citizens are encouraged to minimize vehicle use and avoid outdoor activity during peak pollution hours.

If the current trend continues, Delhi may soon find itself slipping back into the familiar ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ air quality zones, much earlier than previous years.