Smog politics: AAP targets BJP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Delhi government over the worsening air pollution in the national capital, with senior leader and Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj accusing the administration of failing to address the crisis even after nearly a year in office.

Speaking to the media, Bharadwaj pointed out that Delhi’s Air Quality Index had crossed the 450 mark in mid-December, pushing pollution levels into the “severe-plus” category. He underlined that the situation was particularly alarming as there was no stubble burning reported anywhere in the country. “December is already half over and the BJP government has completed almost one year. Today, there is no stubble burning anywhere in the country… yet the level of pollution is such that even if you are inside a closed room, there is haze all around and smog is visible even inside rooms,” he said.

The AAP leader said the most distressing aspect of the crisis was the absence of leadership and accountability. According to him, Delhi residents no longer know whom to rely on for solutions. “What is even more tragic is that the people of Delhi do not know whom to look towards with the hope that something will be done,” Bharadwaj remarked, questioning whether confidence could be placed in “a Chief Minister who cannot even pronounce AQI properly.” He further accused the CM of lacking a basic understanding of air pollution.