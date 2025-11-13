Smog: How pollution is quietly fueling India’s diabetes epidemic

New Delhi: As smog thickens over northern India every winter, its toll on lungs and hearts is well-known. But researchers are now warning that polluted air may also be silently disrupting the nation’s metabolism driving a rise in Type 2 diabetes.

Several Indian and global studies have found that long-term exposure to fine particulate matter (PM2.5) not only damages the respiratory system but also interferes with blood sugar regulation. A joint study involving AIIMS endocrinology experts and independent researchers revealed that every 10 µg/m³ increase in annual PM2.5 levels may raise the likelihood of developing Type 2 diabetes by over 20 per cent.

Dr. Randeep Guleria, former Director of AIIMS, explained that fine particulate matter can penetrate deep into the bloodstream and affect multiple organs. “These pollutants cause widespread inflammation and oxidative stress, making the body resistant to insulin and increasing the chances of metabolic diseases like diabetes,” he said. AIIMS specialists have further observed that polluted air can activate stress hormones, alter fat metabolism and reduce the body’s ability to process glucose efficiently.

In India’s major cities, anti-pollution measures since 2013 have significantly reduced PM2.5 concentrations, yet ozone (O₃) and other pollutants have shown a steady rise. The shift in pollutant composition has complicated health outcomes as newer combinations of particulate and gaseous pollutants continue to threaten public health in ways not yet fully understood.

Doctors say this evolving mix is especially concerning for those already at metabolic risk. “Indoor and outdoor pollution, together with sedentary lifestyles, are compounding India’s diabetes burden,” said Dr. Arun Mandal, a public health expert affiliated with AIIMS. “Pollution is a modifiable risk factor one that we can control with timely policy and personal precautions.”

Health experts recommend a twin strategy: enforcing stricter air-quality policies and adopting individual preventive steps such as regular health monitoring, dietary balance, exercise, and the use of air purifiers or N95 masks.

As India faces one of the world’s fastest-growing diabetes populations, the message is clear: clean air is essential not just for breathing but for maintaining metabolic health and preventing future disease.