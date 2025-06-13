Smart meters, drain work & pension push get NDMC nod

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), in its Council meeting held on Thursday, approved a series of proposals focused on infrastructure development, modern utility services, and employee welfare.

The meeting was chaired by Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and attended by MP Bansuri Swaraj, NDMC chairperson Keshav Chandra, vice-chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal, and other council members.

Vice-chairman Chahal said the approved proposals reflect NDMC’s commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a “Viksit Bharat@2047.” Key decisions included the procurement of 120 MW of renewable energy from NHPC Ltd for 25 years at Rs. 4.62 per unit to meet power shortages and renewable obligations. Chahal said, “We are building a smarter and greener city through efficient and sustainable practices.”

It also cleared the mass replacement of over 15,000 old energy and water meters with smart meters, with a combined expenditure of over ₹35 crore. “These smart meters will improve billing accuracy and consumer satisfaction,” said MP Bansuri Swaraj. The Council also approved the purchase of a hydraulic high-pressure jetting machine for drain cleaning ahead of the monsoon, as well as the de-silting of the Sunehari Nallah at Lodhi Road, to be undertaken by DMRC with a budget of Rs. 70.44 crore. Additional proposals included replacing aging electrical cables, upgrading capacitor banks, shifting water pipelines in Sarojini Nagar, and organising temporary urinals for major events.

Minister Verma announced a one-time policy relaxation for regularization of NDMC quarters in the names of spouses or wards of deceased or retired employees, even if they applied late. He added, “All pending pension cases must be cleared by June 30, and MACP cases by July 31. NDMC employees are the foundation of the institution.”

The Council also approved framing and amending recruitment regulations (RRs) for various posts, including stenographers, commercial officers, personal assistants, and sanitation inspectors.

It also passed a merger of posts to streamline administration and promoted the upgrading of employee roles. Additionally, NDMC allocated 1 per cent of its budget annually for organising cultural festivals, exhibitions, and forums to showcase India’s heritage.