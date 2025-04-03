Smart classroom push: Progress or patchwork?

New Delhi: The Delhi government has announced a major boost for digital education, allocating Rs 19,291 crore, 19.29 per cent of its Rs 1 lakh crore 2025-26 Budget, to education. A key part of this initiative is the Rs 100 crore earmarked for converting 7,000 classrooms in Classes IX to XII into smart classrooms. The first phase will see over 2,000 classrooms upgraded with interactive panels, audio-visual aids, and internet connectivity.

Old vs New: The digital learning divide

Despite this ambitious plan, many government schools still rely on older technology. Rather than fully equipped smart classrooms, most schools use ‘K-YAN’, a compact projector-computer hybrid to deliver digital lessons. “This device is widely used because it comes preloaded with educational material and doesn’t need internet access. It serves as a practical alternative in schools where proper digital infrastructure is lacking,” said a government school teacher.

Infrastructure challenges and limited space

The transition to smart classrooms faces multiple hurdles, particularly a shortage of space in schools. Many institutions already struggle to accommodate basic facilities such as classrooms, labs, and administrative offices, making it difficult to designate dedicated digital learning spaces. “There’s barely enough room to accommodate students as it is. Without constructing additional classrooms, full-scale smart classroom implementation will be difficult,” explained a school staff member. Maintenance of smart classroom equipment is another major concern, especially in schools that run in double shifts. Ensuring the longevity of projectors, smart boards, and Wi-Fi infrastructure remains a challenge.

Teacher training: A critical need

Smart classrooms can only be effective if teachers are well-trained in using digital tools. While training programs have been introduced, their reach is inconsistent. “Teachers need hands-on, practical training to effectively use these digital tools. While some training sessions are conducted, they must be more frequent and engaging to maximise their impact,” Sangeeta Singh, an educator noted.

Addressing basic educational needs

While smart classrooms can enhance student engagement, education experts stress the importance of addressing fundamental infrastructure gaps first. “Some schools have managed to introduce smart boards with external support, but many still lack essential facilities such as adequate seating, clean drinking water, and functional restrooms,” said a teachers’ association

representative. Delhi’s move toward digital education is promising, but long-term success will depend on sustained efforts in teacher training and overcoming infrastructural limitations. The government’s initiative is a step in the right direction, but ensuring its effectiveness will require careful planning and execution.