Smack worth ₹2 cr seized

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested two alleged drug peddlers and seized 299 grams of smack worth around Rs 2 crore, officials said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Manav (24), a resident of Budh Vihar in Rohini and Harish Chander (24), a resident of Sangam Vihar, they said.

According to police, information regarding the trafficking of smack was received on February 20. Acting on the input, a team laid a trap in the Raj Park area. During the operation, Manav was arrested, and 268 grams of smack was recovered from his possession.

An FIR under the NDPS Act was registered. Acting on Manav’s disclosure, police arrested Chander in Sangam Vihar, recovering 31 grams of smack. Both have been sent to judicial custody.