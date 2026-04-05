Slum rehab policy in plans

new delhi: The Delhi government plans to provide slum dwellers modern facilities such as shopping complexes, parking spaces and e-rickshaw charging points under a new rehabilitation and resettlement policy being prepared, a source said.

Facilities under consideration include schools, Jan Suvidha Kendras, and dedicated sanitation arrangements for women, according to the government’s proposed policy plan. The source said the policy is in the final stage and will likely be finalised this month.

The government also plans to extend the eligibility cut-off date under the existing policy by around 10 years from January 1, 2015, to January 1, 2025, making many slum dwellers eligible for permanent housing, he said.