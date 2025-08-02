Slum demolition row: BJP’s promise and AAP’s protest

New Delhi: A fresh political showdown has erupted in Delhi over slum demolitions, with the BJP promising that no slum will be removed without first providing residents with alternative housing. However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleges the damage is already being done — bulldozers have moved in, and poor families have already been displaced without notice or resettlement. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the BJP-led Delhi government is committed to providing in-situ housing for slum residents, while also relocating those living in hazardous areas to safer, better conditions. AAP, however, called the statement hollow. “If Rekha Gupta is serious, she should get the Centre and its agencies to withdraw demolition cases from the courts,” said AAP Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj, pointing to legal actions by the DDA, Railways, and LNDO.

While the BJP accuses previous Congress and AAP governments of exploiting the poor for votes, AAP alleges that the current regime is no different—offering promises in press conferences, while families are uprooted on the ground.