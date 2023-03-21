‘Slow progress in works of Health, Urban Development, Power departments’

New Delhi: The AAP government’s outcome budget, presented in the Assembly on Monday, showed relatively slower progress of works of some of the departments such as Health, Urban Development and Power.



The outcome budget 2022-23 tabled in the Assembly by Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot showed that 54 per cent indicators of the Health and Family Welfare department were “on track”. The percentage of on-track indicators of the Power department was 47 and 53 in case of the Urban Development department.

The better performers were PWD (77 per cent), Environment department (73 per cent), Transport department (69) and Education department (67).

The outcome budget 2022-23 mapped the achievements of the projects of the Delhi government across sectors up to December 31, 2022. The outcome budget 2022-23 is the sixth outcome budget presented by the AAP government.

Satyendar Jain was holding the charge of various departments including Health, Power and Urban Development before his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in May last year.

The charges of all the portfolios held by him were handed over to then deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia raising the number of departments under his charge to 18.

Sisodia was also recently arrested in connection with a case registered by the CBI into alleged irregularities in the Excise policy of the Delhi government.

Presenting the outcome budget, Gahlot ssaid, “The Kejriwal government in Delhi is the only state or union territory in the country to make suo motu disclosure across 1,136 indicators of its performance. Budgetary outlays are linked to two kinds of indicators under the outcome budget which tracks what services or infrastructure were provided by the department and how have the people benefitted

from them.”

The outcome budget breaks down the performance of each major scheme and programme of the government into two types of indicators. “Output” refers to the tangible infrastructure or services produced as a result of any project or programme like Mohalla Clinics built, toilets constructed, skill training courses conducted.