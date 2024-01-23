Slight relief from winter chill as minimum temp at 6.1

New Delhi: The winter chill abated slightly in Delhi on Monday, with the minimum temperature climbing to 6.1 degrees Celsius from 4.8 degrees the previous day, the weather office said.

The minimum temperature was a notch below normal, it added.

The Met office has predicted mainly clear skies during the day. There is a possibility of the skies turning partly cloudy towards the afternoon or the evening.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 17 degrees Celsius.