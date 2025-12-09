SLC to host national conference on ‘Bharatiya Bhasha’

New Delhi: Shyam Lal College (SLC), University of Delhi, is set to host a two-day National Conference on “Bharatiya Bhasha Pariwar: Bharatiya Bhasha and Cultural Heritage” on 16–17 January 2026, bringing together scholars, researchers and language experts to explore the civilisational depth and cultural continuity embedded in India’s linguistic traditions. Organised in a hybrid mode, the conference is being jointly facilitated by the Sarasvati IKS Centre & IQAC of Shyam Lal College, in collaboration with the Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti of the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

The conference aims to examine the interconnectedness of the Bharatiya Bhasha Pariwar and its role in shaping India’s cultural and intellectual history, while also fostering academic dialogue on how these languages continue to act as carriers of shared heritage, philosophical thought and regional identities. With sessions led by eminent scholars, the conference will delve into themes such as linguistic evolution, classical and folk literary traditions, knowledge systems preserved through Indian languages, and the growing significance of linguistic research in contemporary educational frameworks.

Registration for the event opened on 14 November, closing 31 December, with abstracts by 28 November. The conference, led by Dr. Guglani, promotes India’s linguistic scholarship and

cultural heritage.