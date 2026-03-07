Six-yr-old’s boy body with slit throat found

NEW DELHI: A throat-slit body of a six-year-old boy was found inside an under-construction building in outer Delhi’s Ranhola area, with his family alleging the mother was involved in the killing, police said on Friday.



According to the family, the mother of the child -- allegedly in an extramarital affair with a truck driver -- had left home with the boy on Tuesday, and has been missing since, police said. The boy lived with his parents and siblings in a rented accommodation in Ranhola, they said, adding that his father works as a daily-wage labourer.

The child’s body was found inside an under-construction building in the area on Thursday afternoon. Police suspect the child may have been killed elsewhere and the body later dumped at the construction site, as there are limited blood stains at the scene. A knife and an iron rod have also been recovered from the spot.

The deceased’s family has alleged that the woman was in a relationship with a truck driver from her native village in Bihar’s Chhapra district and had frequent quarrels with her husband over the issue, a senior police officer said.

Family members have claimed that the woman would occasionally leave home with the children and return later, but this time she left with the boy on Tuesday and did not come back, police said.

“The body has been shifted to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital mortuary for post-mortem. A case of murder has been registered, and further investigation is underway,”

the officer said.

Teams have been formed to trace the missing woman and examine all possible angles in the case, the officer said, adding that the motive behind the killing will be ascertained only after the accused are identified and questioned.