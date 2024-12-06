Six people hurt in LPG cylinder blast

NEW DELHI: Six people including a teenager and three women were injured in an LPG cylinder blast in outer-north Delhi on Friday morning, officials said.

According to a statement by the Delhi police the blast was caused because of a leakage in the cylinder. A call regarding the cylinder blast was received at 5 am and two fire tenders were pressed into service. The impact of the blast was such that a wall of the room collapsed, an official of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

It was a residential complex where families live on rent in separate rooms, near Laxmi Narayan Mandir at Narela-Bawana Road, a police official said. The injured were identified as Vijay, 28, Bobby, 24, Pooja, 36, Neelam, 26, Rena Devi, 34, and Ritesh, 16, the officer said.

They have been admitted to Raj Harish Chandra Hospital where their condition is stated to be stable, he said.

Delhi Police in their statement said that they received a PCR call regarding the cylinder blast and a team was immediately rushed to the spot. Due to the blast some walls were destroyed. Police further said that the injured were shifted to Raja Haris Chandra Hospital in Narela. Later, Vijay, Bobby, Neelam, and Pooja were shifted to LNJP Hospital for further treatment, the statement said.

Crime team and FSL team were called to the scene to investigate and ascertain the reason for the blast, it said.

An FIR has been registered in the matter, the statement read.