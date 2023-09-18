Six of family held for going towards Amit Shah’s residence: Police

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday apprehended six members of a family, who were on their way to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence on Krishna Menon Marg.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said information was received that six members of a family were proceeding towards Krishna

Menon Marg without any proper authorisation.

‘A police team, on receiving the information, reached the area and while these people were looking for the location, apprehended them in a timely manner to avert any incident,’ the DCP said.

‘Further action in accordance with law has been taken,’ he further added.

Sources said those apprehended used to set up carts in Delhi’s Anand Vihar area and were upset due to the removal of the carts.