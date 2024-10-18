Six nabbed in ransom and kidnapping plot

GURUGRAM: In a major crackdown on organised crime, Gurugram police arrested six individuals for demanding ransom from an Earth Movers company and plotting to kidnap and rob its owner.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Dheeraj (40), resident of Gurugram, Samundar Deshwal alias Rathi (21), resident of Panipat district, Sagar (21), resident of Panipat district, Manish (23), resident of Jhajjar district, Anuj (24), resident of Gurugram, and Vikas (28), resident of Jhajjar district.

According to the police reports, the arrest came after a representative of the Earth Movers company filed a complaint at Kherki Daula Police Station, Gurugram, stating that their company was involved in excavation work at a construction site. On October 5, two men arrived at the Conscient construction site in Sector-80, Gurugram, where the company was working.

The suspects arrived in a Scorpio, claiming to be members of the Deshwal and Nakhdola gangs, and threatened to kill if a ransom wasn’t paid. The company was told to either halt work or pay for protection. When no ransom was given, the gang planned to kidnap the owner or manager.

In response, Gurugram police formed teams to arrest the culprits. Sub-Inspector Lalit Kumar of the Crime Branch, Manesar, activated informants, leading to a raid in Nakhdola village. Six men were arrested, plotting a kidnapping and robbery.

The accused aimed to assert dominance in Gurugram, working for both the Nakhdola and Rathi gangs, having previously worked for the Ashok Rathi gang. Dheeraj Nakhdola had eight prior cases of assault, extortion, and attempted murder, while the others had four cases each.