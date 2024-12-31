Six nabbed for robbing bizman of Rs 52 lakh

NEW DELHI: Six people were arrested for allegedly robbing a businessman of Rs 52 lakh at gunpoint in Sarai Rohilla, north Delhi, police said Monday.

The incident occurred on December 21, when victim Thakur Mahesh and colleague Krushna were travelling with Rs 52 lakh in cash in an autorickshaw. At a traffic signal near Gulabi Bagh gurdwara, three men approached, one wielding a gun, and fled with the cash on a motorcycle, said

DCP Raja Banthia.

CCTV footage led to the arrest of four suspects—Vijay (34), Ghanshyam (32), Mangal (36), and Amir (22)—from Delhi, while Raju (38) and mastermind Ranu (38) were traced to Delhi and Jaipur. Ranu had invested part of the stolen money in a soon-to-open sweet shop in Jaipur.

Police recovered Rs 40 lakh, a motorcycle, and a pistol. The accused, previously involved in similar crimes, had tracked the victim’s movements to execute the robbery. Further

investigation is ongoing.