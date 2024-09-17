Six-lane railway over bridge in Gr Noida to improve travel between Dadri, MMTH

GREATER NOIDA: The under-construction Railway Over Bridge (ROB) near Palla village will be expanded to six lanes to facilitate travel between Dadri and Greater Noida and connect the Multimodal Transport Hub (MMTH), according to GNIDA officials on Monday.



The MMTH is being developed near Bodaki village in Greater Noida by Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida Limited (IITGNL).

NG Ravi Kumar, CEO of Greater Noida Authority and managing director of IITGNL, stated, “The under-construction railway overbridge near Palla-Bodaki will not only benefit MMTH, but will also provide great convenience to thousands of people who travel between Greater Noida-Dadri daily. Greater Noida Phase 2 is also to be settled on this side, this bridge will prove to be a milestone for that too.”

The total cost of the project is approximately Rs 194 crore, with Greater Noida contributing around Rs 75 crore and the remaining amount being covered by DFCC. The construction work has already commenced and is expected to be completed within the next one and a half years.

The MMTH will include three significant projects: a railway halt at Bodaki that will be developed as the Greater Noida railway terminal, an inter-state and local bus station, and metro connectivity. “More than 50 trains going towards the east UP, Bihar, West Bengal etc will run from Greater Noida terminal, which will be a great convenience for the passengers. They will not need to go to Delhi, New Delhi and Anand Vihar railway station,” the CEO added.

According to a senior GNIDA officer, the construction of the inter-state and local bus station will make it easier for industry workers to travel to their homes. Additionally, metro connectivity will be provided from the depot station to the multimodal transport hub, connecting Noida and Greater Noida. The paperwork for these projects is in the final stage, and construction is planned to begin within the next

six months.