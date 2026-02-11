Six juveniles apprehened for minor’s murder at DLF Park

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have apprehended six juveniles in connection with the murder of a minor at DLF Park, cracking what they described as a “blind murder” case through sustained surveillance and technical analysis.



The incident came to light on February 9, when a PCR call was received at Moti Nagar police station regarding a stabbing at DDA Park. A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was subsequently registered after a minor was found fatally stabbed in the upper back.

Given the victim’s age and the brazenness of the attack in a public space, police launched an intensive investigation. A special investigation team was constituted under Station House Officer Inspector Varun Dalal and supervised by ACP Shivam of the Punjabi Bagh subdivision.

Officers examined CCTV footage from cameras installed near Gate No. 3 of the park and corroborated it with eyewitness accounts. The analysis pointed to the involvement of a group of boys, all classified as Children in Conflict with Law.

Using video surveillance and inputs from a secret informer, investigators tracked the suspects’ movements. The alleged main assailant, a 16-year-old boy, was first apprehended. During questioning, he led police to the recovery of the knife believed to have been used in the attack.

Based on his disclosure, the remaining juveniles, aged between 16 and 17, were traced and taken into custody. Police said all six admitted their roles during sustained interrogation.

Officers also recovered clothes allegedly worn by the accused at the time of the crime and the victim’s slippers from the scene.

With the arrests and recoveries, police said the case has been worked out. Further proceedings are underway in accordance with the Juvenile Justice Act.