Six held from Haridwar for man’s murder in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested six persons from Haridwar for their alleged involvement in the murder of a 21-year-old youth in the Mundka area of Delhi, officials said on Saturday.

Bharat was fatally stabbed at Mundka in outer Delhi on November 27 following which two teams were formed to crack the case, DCP (Outer), Sachin Sharma, said.

Police received a tip-off that the accused were hiding in Haridwar, leading to a raid and the arrest of six suspects: Lucky alias Kala, Kapil Dev, Ashish alias Burger, Asif alias Chiddi, Akash alias Sachin, and Prince. During interrogation, blood-stained clothes and two knives were recovered. The officer said the murder stemmed from personal enmity between Bharat and the accused.