Six held for smuggling narcotics worth ₹48 cr

New Delhi: Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here have arrested six men for smuggling into the country narcotics worth Rs 48 crore, an official statement issued on Tuesday said.

The accused were intercepted after their arrival from Bangkok on December 11.

Upon detailed examination of their baggage, 24 polythene pouches concealed in two grey, one green, and one teal-coloured trolley bags

were recovered.

“The pouches contained green-coloured narcotic substance suspected to be ganja/marijuana, weighing 48.016 kg (net weight),” said the statement issued by the customs.

“Preliminary diagnostic testing indicated the substance to be ganja/marijuana,” it added.

The approximate market value of the seized contraband is Rs 48.01 crore, it said, adding that all the accused persons were arrested.