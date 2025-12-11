Six held for feeding chicken momos to cows in Gurugram

New Delhi: The Gurugram Police has arrested six individuals for feeding chicken momos to cows in a viral video.

According to the police, The first case, registered at Sector-56 Police Station under Sections 299 and 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, involves Ritik (29) resident of New Colony, Gurugram. He is accused of feeding a cow non-veg momos during a YouTube livestream and circulating the video online. Ritik was arrested on December 8 after police identified him through the viral clip.

During interrogation, he told officers he was filming a momo-eating competition in HUDA Market when a viewer commented asking him to feed the cow visible in the background. Acting on the suggestion, he fed the animal and later posted the video. Police also recovered the mobile phone used in the incident.

Hours after the video drew strong reactions, a group of men allegedly reached Ritik’s residence on the afternoon of December 8, assaulted him, and issued death threats.

Following a complaint by Ritik’s father, a second FIR was filed at New Colony Police Station under Sections 115, 190, 191(2) and 351(2) of the BNS. On December 11, police arrested five individuals identified as Chaman Khatana, Rohit, Lalit, Teshav and Ayushman.

According to investigators, the accused admitted they attacked Ritik and recorded a reel of the assault in retaliation for his act. Police said investigations in both cases are underway and assured strict legal action against anyone violating law and order.

The Gurugram Police reiterated that no person is permitted to take the law into their own hands and urged citizens to refrain from activities that may disturb social harmony.