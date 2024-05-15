Six friends dead in NH-9 car-truck crash

GHAZIABAD: In a tragic incident, six friends have lost their lives while one has been critically injured after their car collided with a truck on NH-9 in Hapur while travelling from Ghaziabad to Nainital on Tuesday.



According to police, the deceased have been identified as Anup Singh (38), who runs a tour and travels agency, Sandeep Kumar (35), a car mechanic, Rohit Saini (33), a driver, Nikki Jain (33), and Raju Jain (36), both labourers and Vipin Soni (34), a carpenter. “The incident took place around 12:30 am near Allahbakhshpur toll plaza in Garh Mukhteshwar. Seven persons were present in the speeding car which broke through the divider and entered the opposite lane, where it was struck by a truck,” said Raj Kumar Agarwal, additional SP, Hapur.

The officer said that the intensity of collision was such that police had to use cutters to pull out victims from the mangled vehicle. “They were rushed to a nearby community health centre, where six of them were declared dead,” added Agarwal.

Police said that all the victims were residents of Loni area in Ghaziabad and were heading to Kainchi Dham Temple in Nainital. The injured person is Sachin Kumar (29), who is the brother of deceased Sandeep.

“Sachin was the first brought at CHC by police in a critically injured condition as he suffered multiple fractures. The injured man was referred to higher medical centre in Meerut,” said Dr Sujeet Kumar, EMO, at Garh CHC.

ASP Agarwal said that it seems that the driver might have fallen asleep at the wheel or that the speeding car may have experienced a tyre burst.