Six arrested in Sangam Vihar road rage case

NEW DELHI: Six persons have been arrested in connection with a road rage incident in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar on March 23, where a motorcyclist and his associates allegedly assaulted a Faridabad family and damaged their car. The group, travelling towards Kalkaji, had been diverted into G-Block due to road repairs when a dispute over right of way escalated into violence.

The incident was captured on video and widely circulated on X, drawing attention. Two persons, including Rampal, sustained minor injuries and were discharged after treatment. Police registered a case and identified the accused through video analysis and local inquiries. All those seen in the footage

are now in custody.