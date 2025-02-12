SIT formed by Modi govt ensured justice for 1984 massacre victims: Virendra Sachdeva

New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has expressed satisfaction over the recent conviction of Congress leader Sajjan Kumar and others by Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court for their involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh massacre. The verdict, which brought a sense of justice to the victims and their families, is being hailed as a significant achievement in the fight for accountability.

Sachdeva emphasised that the conviction is the direct result of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, aimed at ensuring justice for the victims of the horrific massacre. He credited the government’s persistent efforts over the last decade to ensure that those responsible for the violence were brought to justice, something that had been denied for decades under previous administrations.

In his statement, Sachdeva sharply criticised the Congress party, particularly the Nehru-Gandhi family, for its role in protecting those responsible for the massacre. He highlighted how Congress leaders like Sajjan Kumar, Jagdish Tytler, and Dharamdas Shastri were shielded from accountability for over 30 years. Instead of facing justice, these individuals were promoted to key positions within the party, with some even serving as Members of Parliament and Ministers.

“The Congress party, under the leadership of the Nehru-Gandhi family, not only failed to hold these perpetrators accountable but continued to glorify them and make them integral members of the party,” Sachdeva said. He pointed out that the lack of action during the decades following the massacre had allowed the wounds of the Sikh community to fester.

Further, Sachdeva did not spare the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) either, accusing the party of stalling the progress of justice. When AAP took power in Delhi in 2013, he claimed that the party had succumbed to pressure from its coalition partner, Rahul Gandhi, and deliberately delayed the appointment of special prosecutors to handle the Sikh riots cases. According to Sachdeva, this delay further prolonged the suffering of the victims’ families.