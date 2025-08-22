Sisodia warns Centre’s proposed ‘30-day jail’ law could be misused

New Delhi: Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Thursday welcomed the Centre’s proposal to remove any national or state level minister who spends 30 days in jail, but cautioned that without safeguards against misuse, the law could become a weapon of political vendetta. He insisted that those orchestrating false cases must face equal jail terms.

Sisodia called the provision “a good step” that would instill fear among corrupt leaders, but said it was “half-baked” in its current form. Drawing parallels with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which opposition parties have long accused of being misused, Sisodia argued that the draft gives “excessive power” to ruling governments. “If later the arrested leader is proven innocent, it means the charges were false and politically motivated. In such cases, the officer who ordered the arrest, the head of the investigating agency, and even the Prime Minister or Chief Minister of the time must also go to jail for the same duration,” he said.

The AAP leader demanded that the principle should not be restricted to elected leaders. “Lakhs of ordinary citizens suffer in jails under false charges. They lose years of their lives, and even when acquitted, no action is taken against those who wrongfully accused them. This law should apply equally to them,” Sisodia added.

Posting on X, he reiterated that unchecked misuse of investigative powers would turn governments into “Ravan.” “If those who misuse this

power are not punished, arrogance of power will destroy democracy,” he wrote.