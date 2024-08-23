Sisodia visits Trinagar on sixth day of ‘padyatra’

New Delhi: Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, continued his sixth day of ‘padyatra’ in the Trinagar Assembly constituency amid enthusiastic crowds.



The event saw a significant turnout with supporters celebrating Sisodia’s return after 17 months of imprisonment. Sisodia’s arrival was met with fireworks and flower garlands, reflecting the public’s continued support for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leadership.

Addressing the gathering, Sisodia expressed his optimism about Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s imminent release. He declared, “I have come out now, and soon Arvind Kejriwal will also emerge with a thousand times more courage and will accomplish all tasks swiftly.” Sisodia accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of creating obstacles by engineering schemes to disrupt public services like water and sewerage in Delhi. He emphasised that, “The BJP has been conspiring to create problems in water and sewerage services

for the people.”

Sisodia also reflected on his time in jail, asserting that it only strengthened his resolve. “History shows that whenever those in power wrongly imprison someone, the person emerges stronger,” he said. Drawing a parallel with freedom fighters during the Indian independence movement, he stated, “When the British imprisoned our freedom fighters, they did not wither away but came out more resilient.”

Highlighting his achievements and the challenges faced, Sisodia criticised the BJP’s attempts to halt progress in Delhi. He remarked, “While I was in jail, the BJP thought that keeping me there would weaken me. Instead, I emerged even stronger and more determined.”

Sisodia also criticised the BJP for failing to address essential services while Kejriwal was incarcerated. He claimed, “Since Kejriwal was imprisoned, the BJP has deliberately created issues with water and sewer services.” He assured the audience that once Kejriwal is released, “the BJP will not have the courage to halt any work in Delhi.”

During the padyatra, Sisodia was joined by AAP MLA Preeti Tomar, local councilors, and a large number of party workers. The event included interactions with children who presented flowers and thanked Sisodia for his efforts in improving education in Delhi.