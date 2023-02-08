Sisodia visits 3 Delhi govt schools, interacts with students in classes

Due to the hard work of team education of Delhi and committed leadership towards education, now the meaning of learning has completely changed in Delhi government schools, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said while visiting 3 Delhi government schools on Wednesday.

Sisodia added that in Delhi government schools, children are not dependent on books for learning, because now schools are giving them opportunities to explore concepts in innovative ways. He then said that now, Delhi government

school students have started dreaming big because students here now have all the facilities like any world-class school.

Sisodia inspected SKV Sector 16 Rohini, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Specialized Excellence Rohini Sector 17 and SKV Prahladpur on the visit. The Deputy Chief Minister interacted with the students and attended the Happiness class.

He said, “It is heartening to see that children studying in our schools are not only understanding policies through innovative methods at such a young age but also formulating them. This shows that our children’s education is not limited to schools only, but they are also learning from the environment around them. They are analysing the problems around them, and are finding solutions for them. With their consistent hard work, these children will become the policymakers of the country in the future.”

Sisodia also attended the Happiness classes with the students and participated in various mindfulness activities with them. While sharing the experiences of Happiness classes with the Deputy Chief Minister, students said that they have learned the importance of relationships in their lives through this class and have been able to successfully manage their moods. They have also learned to respect people from all walks of life irrespective of the work they do.