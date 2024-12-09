Sisodia to contest Delhi elections from Jangpura

NEW DELHI: In a major political development, Manish Sisodia, the senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and architect of Delhi’s education revolution, announced he would contest the upcoming assembly elections from Jangpura instead of his long-held Patparganj constituency. Sisodia’s decision was made after discussions with fellow AAP members and supporters, notably at the request of Patparganj’s sitting MLA, Avadh Ojha, who expressed a desire to begin his political career in the education-driven constituency.

In a heartfelt message to the volunteers of Jangpura, Sisodia said, “Under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP has entrusted me with the responsibility of contesting the election from your constituency, Jangpura. This is not merely a responsibility to fight an election, but a commitment to ensure that every child in Jangpura receives quality education, every woman feels safe, and every street is clean.” He further pledged to work closely with the community to bring about meaningful

change in Jangpura.

Reflecting on his past and political journey, Sisodia recalled his three-term tenure as Patparganj MLA, acknowledging that “Patparganj is no longer just an assembly cconstituency, it has become a symbol of a new revolution centered on education-

driven politics.” He credited much of Patparganj’s progress to local volunteers’ support, saying, “Together, we gave Patparganj a direction and identity now recognised across Delhi and the nation.”